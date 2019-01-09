Josh Hawley to furloughed federal workers: No comment

Josh Hawley has a message to federal workers in Kansas City who won’t receive paychecks this week: No comment.
Wednesday, the freshman Republican Missouri senator was asked if he had anything to say about the shutdown, which has affected nine Cabinet agencies and several smaller departments.
“No comment. I’m not going to play hallway roulette with you,” Hawley told The Star when asked about his message to federal workers in Kansas City. “I don’t do that.”
The federal government is one of the largest employers in Kansas City, which is home to offices for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Department of Treasury. Both are shut down, which will mean no paychecks at the moment for affected workers.
The Kansas City region has roughly 38,000 federal workers including the employees at Fort Leavenworth and Environmental Protection Agency in Johnson County, Kansas, according to Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s office.
Hawley’s reticence is part of a pattern.
Dozens of reporters gather daily in the halls of Congress, and routinely engage senators as they pass by. As Hawley walked through those halls this week, he has avoided questions from reporters from CNN, The Washington Post and other outlets about a host of topics, including the possibility that President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency at the border.
Last week, Hawley was unwilling to answer questions about the federal government shutdown last week when approached by The Star in the halls of the Capitol before his swearing-in ceremony.
Hawley wants all questions to go through his office and won’t answer them in the halls of the Capitol. He said his answer to any question asked in the hall will be “No comment.”
That’s a marked contrast with Hawley’s Democratic predecessor, Claire McCaskill, who was one of the most talkative and accessible senators on Capitol Hill during her 12 years in office.
Hawley’s fellow Missouri Republican, Sen. Roy Blunt, noted that the federal government is also a major employer in St. Louis and was willing to share his frustration about the standoff.
“Shutdown politics are bad government and I think generally worse politics,” Blunt said.
