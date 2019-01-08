White House is about to see the shutdown’s impact — thanks to California trash

The White House is going to get a first hand look — or maybe, smell — of the partial government shutdown’s impact Tuesday, thanks to a shipment of trash from California.
Two California House members of Congress are delivering the trash to protest the government shutdown.
Reps. Jackie Speier, D-California, and Jared Huffman, D-California, picked up trash at Lands End and Ocean Beach with the group San Francisco Dog Owners over the weekend. Those are two of many national parks that have remained unstaffed for more than two weeks as the shutdown has dragged on.
Speier and Huffman decided to have some of the trash — what appears to be two big bags’ worth — shipped to Washington, D.C. and are planning to deliver it to the White House and President Donald Trump to make a point about the shutdown, according to Speier’s office.
“It is a stunt,” Speier told local news station KQED. “We’re doing a stunt to equal President Trump’s stunt.”
There have been numerous photos and reports of trash piling up in national parks, as the Trump administration chose to keep the parks open during the shutdown without staff.
The shutdown has lasted 18 days so far, with no end in sight.
It stems from a disagreement over border wall funds, with Trump insisting on at least $5 billion in funding for a wall along the Mexican border, and congressional Democrats insisting they’ll only grant a portion of that money broadly for border security, not specific to a wall.
