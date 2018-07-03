Meet the Romney, Trump voters driving Democrats' reboot

Subscribe to McClatchy’s Beyond the Bubble show on iTunes here or Stitcher.
WASHINGTON — In the midst of an identity crisis, Democrats’ future may rest in the hands of which past GOP presidential voters they’re better able to woo this fall.
Supporters of President Barack Obama who flipped and backed Republican Donald Trump in 2016 could hold the keys to reclaiming some traditionally blue territory. Meanwhile, newer suburban battlegrounds rely heavily on welcoming supporters of 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney who ditched the GOP for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Democrats need to flip 23 GOP-held seats to retake the House this year — and have more than 100 targets.
On this week’s episode of Beyond the Bubble, Ground Game reporters Alex Roarty and Katie Glueck explore two polar opposites on that list — California’s 10th and Illinois’ 12th — to see whether the party is succeeding at either.
(Check out last week’s Beyond the Bubble episode: Supreme Court rulings open the door to wave-resistant electoral maps)
Also in this episode, Ozy political editor Daniel Malloy introduces some political newcomers trying to overhaul the Democratic Party from the inside-out.
Malloy sat down with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Queens months before she shocked the political establishment by upsetting a member of Democratic leadership in New York’s 14th District.
Comments