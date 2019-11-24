Rafael Nadal leads Spain to 6th Davis Cup title

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut reacts after scoring a point against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their tennis singles match of the Davis Cup final in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. AP Photo

Rafael Nadal has beaten Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6 (7) to give Spain its sixth Davis Cup title with a win over first-time finalist Canada on Sunday.

Roberto Bautista Agut, playing three days after the death of his father, had given Spain a 1-0 lead by beating Félix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the first singles match.

The Spanish crowd that packed the Caja Mágica center court erupted when Nadal converted his third match point to clinch the title at the inaugural Davis Cup Finals with an insurmountable 2-0 lead.

The top-ranked Nadal won all of his eight matches at the revamped competition that debuted a World Cup-style format.

