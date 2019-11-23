Germany again deports Lebanese convict back to Beirut

German authorities have again deported a Lebanese man who was convicted of drug dealing and deported earlier this year but then returned to Germany.

The German news agency dpa reported that Ibrahim Miri was handed over to Lebanese authorities on Saturday in Beirut.

Miri was earlier deported to Lebanon in July and was banned from re-entering Europe's visa-free Schengen travel area, which includes Germany. However, he somehow reappeared in the German city of Bremen last month, applied for asylum and was arrested. After his asylum application was rejected, he tried to appeal but a Bremen administrative court on Friday rejected Miri’s appeal.

His case has made headlines in Germany, with some alleging that Miri’s ability to return to Germany showed the country’s allegedly lax handling of asylum requests by criminals.