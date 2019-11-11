World
Protesters disrupt commute again after violent Hong Kong day
Protesters are disrupting the morning commute in Hong Kong after an especially violent day in the Chinese city that has been wracked by anti-government protests for more than five months.
Blocking streets and subway stations has been a common tactic of the anti-government protesters, but recent weeks have been marked by more violence.
On Monday, a police officer drew his gun during a struggle with protesters, shooting one in the abdomen. In another neighborhood, a person was set on fire after an apparent argument. Video also showed a policeman on a motorcycle riding through a group of protesters in an apparent attempt to disperse them.
Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam pledged to "spare no effort" to halt the protests, fueling speculation a harsher response was planned.
