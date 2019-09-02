Downing Street dog moves in with UK prime minister

Eileen Jones, right, who runs Friends of Animals Wales and colleagues deliver a 15-week-old Jack Russell-cross puppy adopted by Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrives in Downing Street, London, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Dominic Lipinski

And they call it puppy love...

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds on Monday welcomed a rescue puppy to their Downing Street home. The male Jack Russell, who has yet to be named, is a rescue from a Welsh puppy farm.

The Friends of Animals Wales charity says they are "absolutely overjoyed" that the "wonky" puppy has found such devoted owners.

The charity says: "This little man will want for nothing in his life, what could be better than that?"

It was not immediately clear what Larry — the often-photographed resident cat of Downing Street — will think of the new arrival.