The Latest: Red Cross: 100 presumed dead in Yemen airstrike

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2019, file photo, Houthi rebel fighters ride on trucks mounted with weapons, during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen. Airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s rebels Houthi hit a detention center in southwestern province of Dhamar, officials and the rebels’ health ministry said Sunday. AP Photo

The Latest on Yemen's civil war (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

The Red Cross says more than 100 people are "presumed killed" in Yemen in Yemen after airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition hit a detention center run by the Houthi rebels.

The head of the Red Cross delegation in Yemen, Franz Rauchenstein, says: "Witnessing this massive damage, seeing the bodies lying among the rubble, was a real shock. Anger and sadness were natural reactions."

The Red Cross said the final death toll from Sunday's attack was not yet confirmed. The detention center held around 170 detainees — forty are being treated for injuries, the rest are presumed dead.

Yemeni officials say the airstrikes hit a college being used as a detention center in the southwestern city of Dhamar. The officials say at least 65 people were killed and more than 50 were wounded.

The Saudi-led coalition has said it was targeting a storage site for drones and missiles.

___

9:20 p.m.

The U.N. special envoy for Yemen has condemned airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition that killed at least at least 65 people in a detention center operated by the Houthi rebels.

In a statement Sunday, Martin Griffiths said: "Today's event is a tragedy. The human cost of this war is unbearable. We need it to stop. Yemenis deserve a peaceful future."

He also said: "Accountability needs to prevail," and called for an inquiry by the coalition.

Franz Rauchenstein, the head of the International Delegation of the Red Cross to Yemen, had previously suggested that the death toll could be higher, saying relatively few detainees survived.

Abdul-Qader el-Murtaza, a Houthi rebel official, said over 170 detainees were being held at the site when it was bombed.

___

12:40 p.m.

The International Committee for the Red Cross says it has sent "urgent medical supplies" to Yemen's southwestern Dhamar province where officials and the rebels say airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition hit a detention center, killing over 60 people.

Franz Rauchenstein, head of the ICRC delegation in Yemen, said Sunday that he is heading to Dhamar "to assess the situation."

Yemeni officials say the airstrikes took place Sunday and targeted a university in the city of Dhamar, which the Houthi rebels use as a detention center.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief the media.

The Houthi-run Health Ministry said many of the wounded, over 60, and dead were captured government fighters.

___

11:05 a.m.

Yemeni officials say airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition hit a detention center in the southwestern Dhamar province, killing at least 52 people.

The officials say the airstrikes took place Sunday and targeted a university in the city of Dhamar, which the Houthi rebels use as a detention center.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief the media.

The Houthi-run Health Ministry said many of the wounded, over 50, and dead were captured government fighters.

The Saudi-led coalition says it was targeting storage for drones and missiles.

The Saudi-led coalition has been battling the rebels on behalf of an internationally recognized government since 2015 in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people.