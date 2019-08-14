23 injured in Russian plane’s emergency landing

Russian officials say a passenger jet has made an emergency landing in a field outside of one of Moscow's airports, injuring at least 23 people.

The Ural Airlines A321 carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven collided with a flock of birds while taking off Thursday from Moscow's Zhukovsky airport.

The plane's engines malfunctioned after the collision and the pilot made an emergency landing in a cornfield about 1 kilometer (half a mile) from the airport.

Russian health authorities said that 23 people, including five children, have been hospitalized with injuries.