Belgrade leader praises Putin for boosting Serbia’s military

Serbia's leader has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for boosting Serbia's military with battle tanks and armored vehicles, amid Western fears that the arms buildup could threaten fragile peace in the Balkans.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was speaking Monday during inspection of 10 recently arrived Russian armored patrol vehicles at a Serbian army military base. The vehicles have been delivered despite neighboring Romania's refusal to let them transit via the Danube River because of international sanctions in place against Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

Media reports say Russia flew 10 armored vehicles to Serbia last week on its transport planes.