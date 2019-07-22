Dozens feared trapped in building on fire in Mumbai

A big blaze broke out Monday in a nine-story building with offices of a state-run telephone company in Mumbai, India's financial capital, and dozens of people were feared trapped, a fire officer said.

Sixteen fire engines at the site were trying to douse the fire and had so far evacuated 25 people using hydraulic platforms in the city's Bandra area, fire officer Rohan More said.

Another 25 to 30 people were feared trapped in the building, with the fire and smoke restricted to third and fourth floors, More said.

Television images showed people breaking window panes and waving to fire officers to evacuate them. No casualties were immediately reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A woman rescued by fire services told the New Delhi Television news channel that 30 to 40 people were waiting to be evacuated.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

In February, 17 people were killed by a fire in a six-story hotel in New Delhi that started in an unauthorized rooftop kitchen.