1,000 firefighters battle wildfires in central Portugal

Portuguese authorities say 1,000 firefighters are working to contain wildfires that have injured eight firefighters and one civilian.

Portugal's Civil Protection Agency says Sunday that firefighters are combating flames that broke out Saturday across three fronts in the district of Castelo Branco, 200 kilometers (124 miles) northeast of Lisbon, the capital.

Authorities say the injured civilian has been evacuated to a hospital and that firefighters are being supported by 10 firefighting aircraft and hundreds of vehicles.

This is the first major wildfire in Portugal this year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In recent years, the country has witnessed some of its deadliest fires on record, with 106 people killed in 2017. That year's death toll prompted the Portuguese government to back stronger firefighting prevention measures, leading to no wildfire deaths in 2018.