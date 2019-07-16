The Latest: Iran confirms it arrested French researcher

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, shakes hand with French presidential envoy Emmanuel Bonne, as they pose for photos, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. France sent Bonne to Tehran to urge Iran to return to complying with the terms of the deal "without delay." AP Photo

The Latest on tensions in the Persian Gulf amid a crisis between the United States and Iran (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Iran has confirmed it arrested a female researcher with dual French-Iranian nationality.

The confirmation came during a press conference by Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili on Tuesday. Esmaili was asked by reporters about the fate of Fariba Adelkhah.

Esmaili said "the person is among suspects who were recently arrested" and that more details about the case would be announced later. That's according to the website of the judiciary.

France on Monday said it was seeking information about Adelkhah and demanded consular access to her "without delay."

Iranian opposition websites based abroad have said she disappeared in June in Tehran. Iran occasionally detains dual nationals on security charges.

Iran also holds Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, arrested in April 2016 on charges of plotting against the Iranian government. Her family denies the allegations.

Iran doesn't recognize dual nationality.

___

11:20 a.m.

Iran's foreign minister has for the first time suggested his country's ballistic missile program could be on the table for negotiations with the U.S. — if America stops selling arms to its Gulf allies in the Mideast.

Mohammad Javad Zarif's comments came in an NBC News interview that aired Monday night.

Iran long has maintained its ballistic missile program, under the control of its Revolutionary Guard, is for defensive purposes only. The 2015 nuclear deal that Tehran struck with world powers did not include its missile program.

Zarif says American weaponry "is going into our region, making our region ready to explode. So if they want to talk about our missiles, they need first to stop selling all these weapons."

Iran long has criticized U.S. arms sales in the region.