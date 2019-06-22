North Korea: Kim receives ‘excellent’ letter from Trump

A government-controlled new agency says that President Donald Trump sent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a letter.

The Korean Central News Agency reports Sunday that Kim "said with satisfaction that the letter is of excellent content."

The agency adds: "Appreciating the political judging faculty and extraordinary courage of President Trump, Kim Jong Un said that he would seriously contemplate the interesting content."

Nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea broke down after the failed summit between Kim and Trump in February in Vietnam.

The U.S. is demanding that North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons entirely before international sanctions are lifted. North Korea is seeking a step-by-step approach in which moves toward denuclearization are matched by concessions from the U.S., notably a relaxation of the sanctions.

Trump and Kim exchanged letters in 2018 after a summit in Singapore to discuss the nuclear issue.