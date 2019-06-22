Bear injures 80-year-old woman in Slovenia

Police in Slovenia say an 80-year-old woman has been slightly injured when a bear attacked her close to her home just south of the capital Ljubljana.

In a statement, police said the woman has been hospitalized following the attack Saturday morning in the village of Vrh nad Zelimljami, some 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the capital.

The incident follows the government's decision to order the culling of dozens of bears and wolves. The government says they have exceeded the number suitable for the small nation of 2 million people.

Slovenia's bear population has grown to 1,000 and authorities say it should be reduced by 200.

Environmental groups have opposed the bill, but the government insists it was necessary following a surge in attacks on farm animals.