Iraqi court sentences 2 French IS member to death

An Iraqi judicial official says a court in Baghdad has sentenced two French citizens to death for being members of the Islamic State group.

The official said Sunday that the court sentenced Fadil Hamad Abdallah, 33, of Moroccan origin and Vianney Jamal Abdelqader, 29.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The new sentences raise the number of French citizens sentenced to death over the past two weeks to nine.

Those sentenced are among a group of 12 French citizens who were detained by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in neighboring Syria and handed over to Iraq in January.

France said it would do all it can to spare the group from execution in Iraq.