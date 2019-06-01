Explosions rock Syria’s northern city of Raqqa, killing 10

Syrian opposition activists are reporting that two explosions killed 10 people in the northern city of Raqqa.

The Saturday night blasts occurred in two different locations in the city that was once the de facto capital of the Islamic State group.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the first blast was a roadside bomb in the city center. It said the second blast was carried out by a suicide attacker driving a vehicle at a checkpoint of U.S.-backed fighters in the central Naim Square, killing five fighters and five civilians.

The Sound and Pictures activist collective that covers IS atrocities said 10 people were killed in Naim square.

Blasts have occurred since U.S.-baked fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces captured Raqqa in October 2017.