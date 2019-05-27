The Latest: Trump visits US, Japanese troops aboard ships

U.S. President Donald Trump stands with Japan's Emperor Naruhito during a State Banquet at the Imperial Palace, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Tokyo. AP Photo

The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Japan (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump had an American-style greeting for Japanese forces when he saw them aboard their warship near Tokyo.

Trump told them "Happy Memorial Day!" — a message that seemed more fitting for Americans back home who were honoring those killed while defending the United States.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aboard the Japanese J.S. Kaga destroyer, Trump said, "I want to start by saying happy Memorial Day."

Also aboard were first lady Melania Trump, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie.

It was the last day of Trump's four-day trip to Japan. After leaving the ship, he and Mrs. Trump flew by helicopter to their next stop aboard the USS Wasp, anchored nearby.

___

10:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump landed aboard a Japanese destroyer south of Tokyo where he was greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japanese forces.

Speaking on the deck of the J.S. Kaga docked at Yokosuka, Abe spoke of the strong alliance between the United States and Japan. Abe says the fact that he and Trump are standing together on the ship is evidence of the "robust" nature of that alliance.

Trump, who was joined by first lady Melania Trump, thanked the Japanese forces and said they had been honored to meet Japan's new emperor and empress. He also sent condolences to those injured when a man swinging a knife attacked commuters waiting at a crowded bus stop on Tuesday just outside Tokyo, injuring 19 people.

___

10:23 p.m.

President Donald Trump will be heading home from Japan Tuesday after stopping aboard a U.S. warship to give a Memorial Day speech to U.S. forces.

Trump will land aboard on two vessels near a base in nearby Yokosuka. One is the Japanese destroyer J.S. Kaga where he'll be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The other is the USS Wasp, a multipurpose amphibious assault ship where he'll deliver Memorial Day remarks to the troops.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako also are expected to visit with Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

The U.S. honored its fallen on Memorial Day on Monday. Trump has been criticized for skipping visits to cemeteries to honor U.S. troops, but he placed flags on graves in Arlington Cemetery last week before leaving for Japan.