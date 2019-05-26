Trump to be first head of state to meet Japan’s new emperor

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaks as he dines with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Inakaya restaurant in the Roppongi district of Tokyo, Sunday, May 26, 2019. Kiyoshi Ota

President Donald Trump is at Japan's Imperial Palace meeting the new emperor.

The president and his wife, first lady Melania Trump are kicking off Monday's formal visit with handshakes and greetings with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Trump is the first world leader to be meet Naruhito, who ascended to the throne on May 1, opening what is called the era of "Reiwa," (RAY-wah) or "beautiful harmony."

Trump will go later to the Japanese state guest house for meetings, a working lunch and joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The president will also be the guest of honor at an imperial banquet at the palace hosted by the emperor.

Trump opened a four-day state visit to Japan on Saturday.