Pakistan standoff helps India’s Modi shift focus from jobs

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, Indians offer sweets to each other as they celebrate reports of Indian aircrafts bombing Pakistan territory in Mumbai, India. A standoff with nuclear rival Pakistan appears to have given Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the head of India's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, a boost ahead of national elections set to begin in April. Making the most of the confrontation with Pakistan and his party’s efforts to project him as a strong leader, Modi has been crisscrossing India addressing rallies and claiming that his government’s response to the suicide bombing shows that a “New India” is emerging. Rafiq Maqbool AP Photo