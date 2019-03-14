India, Pakistan officials meet to discuss border opening

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, Indian Sikh pilgrims visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of their spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. Officials from India and Pakistan met Thursday, March 14, amid easing tensions to discuss opening a visa-free border crossing to allow pilgrims to easily visit the Sikh shrine just inside Pakistan. K.M. Chaudary, File AP Photo