As IS fight nears end, violence flares on other Syrian front

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2018 file photo, a fighter of Syrian opposition stands at a checkpoint in northwestern city of Idlib, Syria. Waves of violence in northwestern Syria has killed scores of people since mid Jan. 2019 and displaced tens of thousands raising concerns that a truce reached in Sept. 2018 between Turkey and Russia is in danger as the final battle to retake the Islamic State group’s last pocket of territory plays out in eastern Syria. DHA via AP, File Ugur Can