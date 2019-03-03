US closes Jerusalem consulate, demoting Palestinian mission

FILE - In this June 30, 201, file photo, then U.S. Consul General of Jerusalem Daniel Rubinstein gives a speech during a reception for the upcoming July 4 U.S. Independence Day celebrations at the American Consulate in Jerusalem. The United States has officially shuttered its consulate in Jerusalem, downgrading the status of its main diplomatic mission to the Palestinians by folding it into the U.S. Embassy to Israel. The announcement from the State Department came early Monday, March 4, 2019 in Jerusalem, the merger effective that day. Pool Photo via AP, FIle Gali Tibbon