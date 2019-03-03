Egypt military court upholds sentence against former auditor

FILE -- In this April 16, 2014 file photo, Hesham Genena, then head of Egypt's oversight body, poses for a portrait in front of pictures of his predecessors at his office in Cairo, Egypt. Ali Taha, an Egyptian lawyer, said Sunday, March 3, 2019, that a military appeals court has upheld a five-year sentence against Genena, the country's former auditor for disseminating false news against the military. Genena can still challenge the ruling a final time at Egypt's highest military court of appeals. Amr Nabil, File AP Photo