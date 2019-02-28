AP PHOTOS: Teens struggle alone in Mexico after caravan

In this Feb. 8, 2019 photo, 17-year-old Honduran migrant Josue Mejia Lucero, left, smokes along with his girlfriend's sister Xiomara Henriquez Ayala, 13, outside the Agape World Mission shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. Xiomara and her sister Milagro are part of an untold number of Central American youths who traveled with a migrant caravan that crossed Mexico and landed in this crime-riddled city in November. Emilio Espejel AP Photo