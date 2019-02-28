Priest under siege in battle over Venezuela’s political soul

In this Feb. 9, 2019 photo, Monsignor Hector Lunar delivers his homily during a Mass in the Dulce Nombre de Jesus church, in the Petare slum of Caracas, Venezuela. Monsignor Hector Lunar, a beloved priest in one of Latin America's largest slums, has fallen under attack by loyalists of President Nicolas Maduro for using the pulpit to hold the embattled socialist leader responsible for suffering among his poor parishioners. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo