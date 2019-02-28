World

AP Photos: Trump-Kim summit ends without deal

The Associated Press

February 28, 2019 01:09 AM

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take a walk after their first meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi.
HANOI, Vietnam

The summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended without an agreement in Hanoi.

After the second day of talks , Trump told reporters that the North demanded a full removal of U.S.-led sanctions in exchange for the shuttering of the Yongbyon nuclear facility. The U.S. wasn't willing to make a deal without the North committing to giving up its secretive nuclear facilities outside Yongbyon as well as its missile and warheads program.

Trump said that the summit ended on a good note but that there are no current plans for a third meeting.

