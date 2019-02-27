Hanoi Postcard: Vietnam tames media invasion but sees upside

In this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, photo, Peter Wang of Taiwan's Eastern Broadcasting Company, poses for a photo at the international media center in Hanoi, Vietnam. In welcoming more than 2,600 foreign journalists, Vietnam has a unique opportunity to polish its image and, hopefully, boost tourism and investment. Vietnamese are keen to show themselves as members in good standing of the global community, to the extent of helping broker a major diplomatic entente as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump meet for a second time to discuss North Korea’s nuclear program. Tran Van Minh AP Photo