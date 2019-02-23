Amid flaring tensions at the Venezuela border, four soldiers desert their post

Amid flaring tensions, four members of Venezuela’s National Guard defected on Saturday and crossed the border into Colombia.

According to the French news agency AFP, a Colombian immigration official said the National Guardsmen rode inside a white armored vehicle, which plowed through crowd control barriers placed over the Simon Bolivar bridge linking Venezuela to the Colombian border town of Cúcuta. Several people were injured.

The barriers were placed on the border bridge by the Nicolás Maduro regime to block U.S. humanitarian aid stationed in Colombia from entering the country. Interim Venezuela President Juan Guaidó, currently in the midst of a power struggle for control of the country, has declared Saturday as an unofficial deadline for Maduro to allow the shipments of medicine and food into Venezuela.

The armored vehicle was left on the bridge while the guardsmen entered into Colombian territory. Then it was driven away. Videos taken at the scene show that a group of people who were on the bridge also helped break down some of the barriers. In the confusion several people were injured, including a uniformed woman who was bleeding from the head.

The national guards who crossed into Colombia seemed to have been stationed at the boarder as part of the Maduro regime’s efforts to block the aid from entering Venezuela. The same immigration official also confirmed to AFP that a fourth guardsman, a sergeant, deserted into Colombia through another of the bridges with Cúcuta.

Venezuela’s interim President Juan Guaidó, together with the Venezuela National Assembly, has vowed to bring tons humanitarian aid across into Venezuela from Colombia, Brazil and Curaçao. Maduro, who is under intense pressure from the U.S. to give up control of the country and flee, has fought to block the medicine and food from entering the country, which is in the throes of hyperinflation.

Earlier Saturday, Venezuela’s National Guard fired tear gas on residents clearing a barricaded border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia to let humanitarian aid pass through. There have also been reports of armed gangs intimidating members of the National Assembly.





Tensions began flaring at dawn at the blocked entrance of the Francisco de Paula Santander bridge on the Venezuelan border town of Urena where humanitarian aid that the opposition will try to deliver inside the country is being stored.





Hundreds of Venezuelans camped out overnight near the bridge.