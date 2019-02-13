In El Chapo’s state, people see little change with verdict

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016 file photo, police investigators examine the site where a military convoy was ambushed with grenades and high-powered guns, killing five soldiers in the city of Culiacan, Mexico. Local military commander Gen. Alfonso Duarte said it is very probable that the attack was carried out by the sons of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Hector Parra, File AP Photo