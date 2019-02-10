Iraqi Christians fear returning home, wary of Shiite militia

In this Jan. 18, 2019 photo, a men pray at Mart Shmony Church, an orthodox church in the northern Iraqi town of Bartella, Iraq. Two years after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, only a fraction of Christian residents have returned to Bartella. Many fear intimidation by the town’s population of Shabak, a Shiite Muslim ethnic group who dominate the militias that now run Bartella. Fay Abuelgasim AP Photo