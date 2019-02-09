Losing climate change race a ‘disaster for Africa,’ UN says

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres speaks at the "Africa Leadership Meeting - Investing in Health Outcomes" held at a hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. The meeting, which took place ahead of the 32nd African Union Summit, was "to launch a new initiative designed to help deliver increased, sustained and more impactful financing for health across Africa", according to the African Union. Samuel Habtab AP Photo