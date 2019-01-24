Search ends for plane carrying Argentine soccer player

Authorities say they are no longer actively searching for the plane carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala that disappeared from radar on Monday.
A three-day air-and-sea operation, covering 1,700 square miles near the Channel Islands, has failed to locate the aircraft or the two people on board, Sala and pilot David Ibbotson.
The plane was flying from the French city of Nantes to Cardiff, where Sala was due to start playing for the Welsh capital's Premier League club.
Guernsey harbor master Capt. David Barker said on Thursday the search team has "taken the difficult decision to end" the operation," adding the "chances of survival at this stage are extremely remote."
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Next of kin have been informed.
Comments