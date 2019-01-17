Yemen peace talks in Amman continue for last of 2 days

Representatives of Yemen's warring sides met in Jordan for a second day Thursday for talks on implementing a prisoner exchange agreed to in Sweden last month.
The office of U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths has described the two-day meeting between the Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government as a "technical one." The International Committee of the Red Cross was also attending, and a closing statement was expected later in the day.
The Houthi delegation is led by Abdel-Qader al-Murtada, while the government one is led by Sheikh Hadi al-Haij, said Griffiths' spokeswoman Hanan Elbadawi.
Separately, Human Rights Watch urged the international community to pressure both sides to exercise restraint and stop selling weapons to Saudi Arabia, which leads the coalition backing the government. The alliance has blasted the country with airstrikes since 2015.
"Governments around the globe can either do nothing while millions sink closer toward famine or use the leverage at their disposal to press the warring parties to end their abuses and impose sanctions on those obstructing aid," said Sarah Leah Whitson, Mideast and North Africa director at the New York-based watchdog.
Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country, plunged into civil war in 2014, when the rebels captured the capital, Sanaa. The Saudi-led coalition intervened a year later, fighting alongside government troops and conducting a vast air campaign.
The fighting has taken a terrible toll on civilians, with thousands killed and a catastrophic humanitarian crisis underway. Millions suffer from food and medical care shortages and the country has been pushed to the brink of famine.
In Sweden in December, the two sides agreed to confidence-building measures, including an exchange of thousands of prisoners. But the implementation of that deal has been slow and marred by violence.
