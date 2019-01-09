The Latest: EU official welcomes deal on 49 rescued migrants

The Sea-Watch ship waits off the coast of Malta, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2018. Two German nonprofit groups are appealing to European Union countries to take in 49 migrants whose health is deteriorating while they are stuck on rescue ships in the Mediterranean Sea. Sea-Watch and Sea-Eye representatives told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday that drinking water was being rationed on their ships and some migrants had trouble eating due to illness. Rene Rossignaud AP Photo