Kim Jong Un’s motorcade heads out on day 2 of China trip

A traffic policeman shows direction to a Mercedes limousine with a golden emblem, similar to one North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has used previously, is escorted by motorcades traveling past Chang'an Avenue in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. North Korean state media reported Tuesday that Kim is making a four-day trip to China in what's likely an effort by him to coordinate with his only major ally ahead of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump that could happen early this year. Andy Wong AP Photo