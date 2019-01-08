The Latest: Russian MPs patrolling near Kurd-held Manbij

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he delivers a speech to MPs of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Erdogan said Turkey's preparations for a new military offensive against terror groups in Syria are "to a large extent" complete. Erdogan made the comments just hours after U.S. national security adviser John Bolton met with Turkish officials seeking assurances that Turkey won't attack U.S-allied Kurdish militia in Syria. Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo