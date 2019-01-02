SKorean lawmaker: Spy agency says NKorean diplomat in hiding

South Korea's spy agency has told lawmakers that North Korea's acting ambassador to Italy Jo Song Gil went into hiding with his wife in November.
South Korean lawmaker Kim Min-ki said Thursday an official from Seoul's National Intelligence Service shared the information in a closed-door briefing.
Kim did not say whether the spy agency revealed information about Jo's current whereabouts or whether he had plans to defect to South Korea.
