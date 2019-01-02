US helping rescue 24 fishing crew on grounded Pacific ship

In this photo released by U.S. Coast Guard, the 308-foot (94 meter) Chinese-flagged commercial fish carrier sits aground on Taka Atoll in the Marshall Islands Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. The large fishing ship ran aground on a remote Pacific atoll early Thursday, and the U.S. Coast Guard said it was helping coordinate the rescue of its crew members. U.S. Coast Guard photo via AP HC-130 1720 Air Station Barbers Point