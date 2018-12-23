Deadly tsunami sweeps pop band off the stage at Indonesian beach concert, video shows

An Indonesian pop band was pumping up the crowd Saturday at a beach concert when water suddenly crashed through a stage backdrop, a video posted to social media by Channel News Asia and many other outlets shows.
The deluge knocks musicians off their feet and topples a drum set from the stage as panicked concert-goers scream and run before the video goes dark.
At least two people associated with the pop band Seventeen are dead and three more are missing following a deadly tsunami, reported CNN.
Triggered by a volcanic eruption, the tsunami Saturday night killed at least 222 people and left more than 800 missing, reported The Associated Press.
The beach concert by Seventeen, a young rock band, had been staged in a tent by a state-run electrical company for employees, according to The Associated Press.
A video posted to Instagram by the band says bassist M Awal Purbani and road manager Oki Wijaya died in the deluge, reported CNN. Guitarist Herman Sikumbang, a crew member and the wife of lead singer Riefian Fajarsyah are missing.
The New York Post, however, reported Sikumbang had been killed as well.
Fajarsyah later posted a photo of he and his wife kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower to Instagram, captioned, “Today is your birthday, I am wishing that you come home my love,” CNN reported.
