Former Lib Democrat leader Paddy Ashdown has died at 77

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 29, 2005 file photo, Bosnia's top international administrator Paddy Ashdown speaks during a news conference in Sarajevo. Britain’s Liberal Democrat party has announced the death of former leader Paddy Ashdown after a short illness it was announced on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 . He was 77. The popular, articulate Ashdown was for decades a prominent figure in Britain and continental Europe. Amel Emric, File AP Photo