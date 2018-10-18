Indonesia drops disinfectant on quake-obliterated villages

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, rescue workers watch as a heavy machine dig through rubble searching for earthquake victims at Balaroa neighborhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Indonesia’s disaster agency says helicopters are dropping disinfectant on neighborhoods in the earthquake and tsunami-stricken city of Palu to reduce disease risks from the thousands of victims believed buried in obliterated communities. Dita Alangkara, File AP Photo