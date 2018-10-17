Fighting in Kashmir’s main city leaves 3 combatants dead

Kashmiri Muslim protesters clash with Indian government forces during the fourth phase of local elections in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. India says the polls are a vital grass roots exercise to boost development and address civic issues. Political separatist leaders and armed rebel groups who challenge India’s sovereignty over Kashmir have called for a boycott, saying the polls are an illegitimate exercise under military occupation. Authorities have deployed more than 40,000 additional soldiers in what is already one of world’s most heavily militarised regions to guard the voting for urban and village councils. Mukhtar Khan AP Photo