Nicaraguan activists detained in government crackdown

Anti-government protesters are arrested and taken away by police as the security forces disrupt their march, coined “United for Freedom,” in Managua, Nicaragua, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Anti-government protests calling for President Daniel Ortega’s resignation are ongoing since April, triggered by a since-rescinded government plan to cut social security pensions. Ortega said opponents will have to wait until his term ends in 2021. Alfredo Zuniga AP Photo