Voting opens in Malaysia by-election for PM-in-waiting Anwar

Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim, right, greets voters at a polling station in the southern coastal town of Port Dickson, where Anwar is vying for a seat along with six other candidates, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Voting opened Saturday in a by-election that is expected to see charismatic Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim win a parliamentary seat and return to active politics as he prepare for his eventual takeover from Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Vincent Thian AP Photo