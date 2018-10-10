Merkel allies brace for big setback in German state election

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, right, listen to Vice Chancellor and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz during a joint press conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. This weekend’s state election in Bavaria has been casting a long shadow over German politics for the past year, and the aftershocks could cause more turbulence for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s struggling national government. Polls suggest that Bavaria’s center-right Christian Social Union party, which has run the southeastern region for 61 years, is heading for its worst performance since the 1950s on Sunday. Markus Schreiber, file AP Photo