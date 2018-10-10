Israel’s Netanyahu appears poised to call early elections

FILE - In this March 17, 2015 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets supporters at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel. His top ministers are squabbling, a domestic political land mine beckons and an indictment for corruption could be just around the corner. Indications are mounting that Netanyahu may soon call for new elections, nearly a year ahead of schedule, bringing a premature end to his fourth term in office. Oded Balilty, File AP Photo