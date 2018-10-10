Family says Egyptian police detain son of former president

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, Abdullah Morsi, the youngest son of Egypt’s jailed former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, poses for a photograph in front of his home in Cairo, Egypt. Abdullah’s family said he has been taken into custody by security personnel for questioning. Ahmed Morsi said Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, that three state security men accompanied by a special forces officer took his brother Abdullah, along with his ID and mobile phone, from the family house outside Cairo, saying he would be released later in the day. Brian Rohan, File AP Photo