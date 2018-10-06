AP Photos: Residents of India’s shrinking island struggle

In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, huts stand on stilts in Majuli, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. Majuli is said to be one of the largest river islands in the world, surrounded by the fast-moving waters of the massive, though braided, Brahmaputra river. Official data shows that Majuli has shrunk to nearly two-thirds of its original size and the situation is getting worse with increasingly erratic weather patterns and bursts of intense rainfall. Anupam Nath AP Photo