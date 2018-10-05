With rights under threat, Brazil’s indigenous run for office

In this Sept. 15, 2018 photo, Airy Gaviao, an indigenous candidate for the local legislature in the capital of Brasilia, center, holds a campaign rally in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil. “We’re tired of being invisible. We’re tired of people speaking for us. We want a voice,” said Airy Gaviao, who is from the Gaviao indigenous people from Para state and represents the Socialism and Liberty Party. Eraldo Peres AP Photo